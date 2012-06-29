Trending

Making calls now 5th most popular smartphone activity

Browsing the web, listening to music and checking social media now more popular than making phone calls

Making phone calls is now the fifth most popular use for smartphones, trailing behing web browsing and listening to music, according to a report by mobile operator O2.

The average user makes just 12 minutes of calls a day, compared to 25 minutes browsing the web.

Checking social networking sites, 17.5 minutes, listening to music, 15.5 minutes and playing games, 14.5 minutes, all trumped using the phone as, well, a phone.

O2's report, picked up by The Next Web, surveyed 2000 users and found we spend on average 2 hours a day on our smartphones (though we's imagine plenty of you will think that average figure's too low...).

The report suggested around 39% of people now use their smartphone instead of a camera, while 6% claim to use their phone in place of a TV. We're not so sure about that one...

