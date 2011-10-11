Trending

Lindy goes to great lengths to extend digital audio

By News 

New Digital Audio Extender uses Cat5 cable to allow stereo or surround signals to be carried up to 150m

New from accessory specialist Lindy is its Digital Audio Extender, using Cat 5 network cabling to allow your digital source and the product which it's connected to be up to 150m apart.

The £125 system can accept either electrical/coaxial or optical inputs at its transmitter, and has the same choice of outputs at the receiver end, and can be used with Cat5/5e/6 cable to provide an inexpensive long digital signal path.

It supports data transmissions rates of up to 16Mb/s, both stereo and multichannel (Dolby Digital/DTS) content and sample rates from 32-96kHz.

Power comes from an external power supply, included in the price, connected to one of the two units, or the system can be powered from from the USB port of a computer.

The Digital Audio Extender is available now from Lindy's online shop.

