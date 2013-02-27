Libratone has created an Android app for its Live, Lounge and Zipp wireless speakers to complement its existing iOS app.

The free app is available for download from Google Play from today. It enables users to set up a simple wi-fi network for their Libratone speakers, customise the name of speakers in each room, control the volume via an aux connection and tweak the sound using Libratone's FullRoom Optimisation.

The latter is said to give a '360-degree sound experience' from a single sound source.

Read our Libratone Live review

Also, by inputting information about the placement of your Libratone speaker into the app, it will automatically adjust the system's sound to suit your room.

Read our Libratone Zipp review

And a 'voicing function' will adapt the sound of the speaker to the type of music being played. "For example, hip-hop often demands a booming bass quality [sic], while opera benefits from absolute vocal quality," says Libratone.

The Libratone app works with Android version 2.3.3 and above.

