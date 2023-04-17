LG might supply OLED panels to Samsung after all – report

Last year, LG confirmed it was in talks to supply Samsung with OLED panels for use in its TVs. That alliance hit the rocks, but now it seems talks are back on, The Elec reports (opens in new tab) (via FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab)).

The partnership could come to fruition due to changing winds in the TV market. The Elec reports that Samsung is now more reliant on Chinese display panel makers who dominate the LCD sector, and who are becoming "less favourable" towards Samsung, according to sources.

A deal between two of the world's biggest TV makers would be big news. It could see Samsung launch a range of TVs using LG's WOLED panels to sit below Samsung's high-end QD-OLED TVs, but above its LCD models.

But then a deal was never completely off the table. In July, an LG Display spokesperson was quoted as saying of the talks: "While there had been some progress, the process has come to a halt at the moment," (our emphasis).

Samsung only launched its own OLED TV last year, after backing its own rival technology QLED for years. The S95B – and this year's follow-ups, the S95C and S90C – use QD-OLED panels, incorporating Samsung's Quantum Dot tech to deliver higher brightness levels than traditional OLED.

We'll be watching any developments closely, and will report back on what a tie-up with LG would mean for Samsung's future TV offerings.

