If you’re after one of the best TVs, LG and Samsung will probably be forefront of your mind. Both brands of course have new OLED models coming out this year, and the LG C5 and Samsung S95F will likely be two of the most popular premium TVs of 2025.

While they're not technically direct competitors – with the S95F positioned as a flagship QD-OLED and the C5 being a step-down 'standard' OLED – their predecessors proved so popular that you’re likely to have both of them on your shortlist.

With that in mind, we’ve compared both models below, to help make your decision that little bit easier. Before you scroll down though, it’s worth pointing out that while we have a full LG C5 review, we only have a hands-on of the Samsung S95F for the time being.

Naturally, we’ll update this page once our Samsung review unit comes in and has been fully tested against its rivals, including the C5. In the meantime, we hope this comparison helps you get an idea of which model might be best for you.

LG C5 vs Samsung S95F: price

LG has revealed both UK and US pricing for the C5 range. The 42-inch model costs $1399 / £1400, the 55-inch variant is priced at $1799 / £1900, and the 65-inch version is $2499 / £2700. The larger 77-inch model is available for $3799 / £3800, while the 83-inch version costs $5299 in the US, with UK pricing not yet confirmed.

Overall, prices are identical to last year's C4 models, which is certainly better than an increase. UK pricing for the 48-inch C5 model hasn't appeared yet, though based on the C4's pricing, we'd expect it to be around £1500. The LG C5 is available to pre-order now from LG's official online store and major UK retailers, with shipping expected from late March to early April.

As for Samsung, it hasn't yet announced pricing for the S95F, but we can make educated guesses based on its predecessor. The 65-inch S95D launched at $3400 / £3599, matching the price of the 2023 S95C in the UK, while costing $100 more in the US.

Given that the S95F represents Samsung's premium OLED offering with its enhanced QD-OLED panel, we expect it to maintain a substantial price premium over the LG C5. This places these TVs in slightly different segments of the market, with the C5 representing LG's sweet-spot mid-range OLED offering and the S95F positioned as Samsung's flagship OLED model.

LG C5 vs Samsung S95F: design

(Image credit: Future)

The LG C5 maintains the familiar design language of its predecessors, featuring an incredibly slim profile for most of its chassis – around half a centimetre – with a slightly thicker enclosure housing the electronics, connections and speakers.

The central pedestal stand remains, which is ideal for narrow furniture, but can create challenges with soundbar placement.

Samsung's S95F design appears virtually unchanged from that of the S95D too, featuring razor-thin edges and slim bezels.

This slender profile is made possible by its handy One Connect box, which houses the internal components, ports and power socket of the TV, and connects with a sleek single cable making this an easy TV to wall mount.

Samsung is sticking with the centrally mounted pedestal stand, which is ideal for positioning the TV on narrow units. The stand sticks out more than the C5's, but the base plate is thin and flat, so it's more compatible with soundbars.

LG C5 vs Samsung S95F: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

Both TVs come equipped with comprehensive feature sets powered by advanced processors in the form of LG's Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 in the C5, and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor in the S95F.

These powerful bits of silicon enable AI-enhanced picture processing, with LG's processor delivering improved upscaling of lower-resolution content. Meanwhile, Samsung's model supports AI Upscaling Pro (previously restricted to its 8K models) and new Vision AI features for generating wallpapers and providing content information.

The LG also introduces an updated Magic Remote with a new AI shortcut button, though UK buyers will still receive the traditional design without the backlit buttons that have become standard on premium rivals. A quick and painless setup process allows you to assign your voice to your profile – from there, you can speak into the remote, and the TV will automatically switch to your profile to show you personalised content recommendations if another person's home page is currently on screen.

For HDR support, the LG C5 handles HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, while the Samsung S95F supports HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+. So that means that, as we've come to expect from these brands, the LG C5 lacks HDR10+ and the Samsung lacks Dolby Vision. That's a much worse look for Samsung than it is for LG, as Dolby Vision is more widely available and is broadly more advanced and cinematic than its HDR10+ rival.

Both TVs support Dolby Atmos audio, both through their own speakers and via their HDMI eARC ports. Samsung is introducing the Eclipsa Audio format on the S95F, too, but at this stage that only looks like it will become relevant for YouTube videos.

On the gaming front, the LG C5 features four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/144Hz (an extension of 4K/120Hz), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). LG's Game Optimizer menu provides easy access to gaming-specific settings.

The Samsung S95F also offers four HDMI 2.1 ports, but with support for 4K/165Hz, providing a higher refresh rate ceiling than the LG. This will probably only be of use to very hardcore PC gamers with similarly hardcore rigs (consoles max out at 4K/120Hz), but it’s still a difference worth noting.

LG C5 vs Samsung S95F: picture

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Based on our comprehensive testing, the LG C5 delivers exceptional picture quality that builds upon its predecessor's strengths. Its WOLED panel produces rich, vibrant colours while maintaining natural-looking skin tones and accurate rendering across content types. Low-light colour volume is a particular strength, with impressive detail retention in shadowy scenes.

The C5 also demonstrates excellent contrast and image solidity, creating a convincing sense of depth through precise handling of bright and dark elements. While LG hasn't specified exact brightness measurements, the C5 shows noticeable improvement over previous models, particularly evident in HDR content with high nit mastering. It's worth noting that the brightness improvements won't be felt quite so greatly in the smaller 42-inch and 48-inch models, as smaller OLED TVs are always limited compared with their larger siblings.

For optimal HDR10 performance on the LG C5, we strongly recommend enabling Dynamic Tone Mapping, which is off by default in Filmmaker Mode. This significantly improves brightness handling and reveals the full potential of the C5's enhanced luminance capabilities.

The Samsung S95F comes equipped with a new QD-OLED panel that Samsung claims is 30 per cent brighter than its predecessor without increasing energy consumption. Samsung has stated that the S95F can reach 2000 nits peak brightness, up from the S95D's 1650 nits. This substantial brightness advantage, combined with QD-OLED's typically superior colour volume, could give Samsung’s offering a significant edge, particularly in well-lit viewing environments.

In our brief hands-on time with the S95F, we observed notably brighter highlights, richer colours, and improved contrast compared to the S95D. Samsung's OLED Glare Free technology also continues to provide effective anti-reflection capabilities, potentially giving it an advantage in bright rooms. Of course, Until we've formally reviewed the Samsung, we can’t definitively compare these displays.

LG C5 vs Samsung S95F: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

The LG C5 features a 2.2-channel 40W speaker system with downward-firing drivers. In our testing, we found its audio performance to be merely adequate for casual viewing. Dialogue comes through with reasonable clarity, but the system lacks bass impact and dynamic range. The AI Sound mode proved disappointing, introducing harshness that detracted from the listening experience.

We haven't had the opportunity to evaluate the Samsung S95F's audio capabilities yet, and Samsung hasn't revealed detailed specifications about its sound system. If it follows the pattern of previous models, we would expect a similar configuration to the S95D, potentially with refinements to its Object Tracking Sound implementation.

Given the limitations of both TVs' built-in audio – a common issue with slim OLED designs – we recommend pairing either display with a dedicated soundbar or audio system to match their excellent picture quality.

LG C5 vs Samsung S95F: early verdict

Our testing reveals that the LG C5 is a five-star performer. It delivers exceptional picture quality with rich colours, excellent contrast, and improved brightness, all while maintaining the C-series' reputation for value – particularly as UK prices remain identical to last year's C4 models.

The Samsung S95F, though yet to undergo full testing, promises substantially higher peak brightness levels, along with anti-glare capabilities that could provide meaningful advantages in brighter viewing environments. Its One Connect box and higher 165Hz refresh rate also add to its premium positioning – though those elements will be unimportant to many buyers.

Ultimately, the question is whether the S95F is worth the higher price tag that it will almost certainly carry, and we won't be able to answer that until we've had it into our test rooms for comprehensive, comparative testing.

We'll update this comparison once Samsung's offering has received the full review treatment. Until then, stay tuned!

