LG's G6 - the next step forward from the G5 smartphone we reviewed in April - will be unveiled on the 26th February.

Leaked images of the new smartphone have revealed that the G6 will no longer be modular in design with optional clip-on units such as an external B&O Hi-Fi Plus DAC, in contrast to last year's G5, and will be waterproof.

It will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack, rather than eliminating it as the iPhone 7 did and the forthcoming Samsung S8 is expected to do.

On the inside, it's believed that the Android Nougat phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, which means that it will have the same VR-capable processor as the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

The G6 will feature a large 5.7in display, with a 2:1 aspect ratio. However it is unlikely that its sound quality will match the G5's, due to the latter's optional DAC module which made its audio sound significantly better.

Via The Verge