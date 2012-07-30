If you like to get active with your earphones on but don't want to compromise on sound, then the Klipsch Image S4i Rugged earphones could be for you.

Designed "to withstand the elements... and support the most daring outdoor enthusiast", the Image S4i Rugged headphones aim to combine sound quality and "weather resistance".

They promise to deliver the same sound performance as the standard Klipsch Image S4i earphones but with a number of key adjustments for the elements.

There are ruggedised, water-resistant rubber mouldings on the ear buds and an extra large three-button in-line remote for controlling Apple products.

A choice of four different sized oval ear tips are supplied for a secure fit and outside noise isolation, while a productive carry case is also included.

What's more, there's also a choice of four colours: blue, orange, red and yellow.

The new Klipsch Image S4i Rugged headphones will go on sale in August and retail at £90.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook