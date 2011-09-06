KEF has opened its first online store, enabling customers to buy its range of hi-fi and home cinema speakers through the firm's website. All orders will be delivered directly to your home from the nearest KEF dealer.

Products available on the new online store include the Reference, Q, C and T series speakers, home cinema packages and subwoofers.

"The decision to enhance the KEF offering and support our retailers in these hard times is at the very centre of our motivation and at the heart of the new online KEF store," says KEF’s managing director, Steve Halsall.

"We believe we’ve come up with a suitable way of offering our products online, which will complement our retailers’ efforts."

The KEF online store is of strategic importance as KEF realigns its strategy to incorporate ever increasing online sales, adds Halsall. The move will further KEF’s aims to offer more value for money across its multi-award winning range.

