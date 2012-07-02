White seems to be the new black as far as speakers are concerned, with KEF being the latest manufacturer to offer a white gloss finish.

It's now available on the KEF KHT3005SE surround speaker package (£1000), in addition to the existing gloss black.

The system consists of four HTS3001SE satellites, with their original dewdrop design, one HTC3001SE centre speaker and a 250W HTB2SE subwoofer.

All the speakers combine KEF's proprietary Uni-Q driver technology with its 'Tangerine' waveguide, for improved sensitivity and sound dispersion.

You can buy the package, in black or white, through KEF dealers or the company's online store.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook