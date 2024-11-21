Keen runner? These sport-ready Sony buds are discounted for the first time this Black Friday

We didn't think we'd see this deal arrive so soon. No sooner have we clocked in our review of the Sony LinkBuds Fit than Black Friday has blessed us, and you, with a pretty decent deal.

The very capable LinkBuds Fit have dropped from their original £179 test price to £150 at John Lewis, or, if you prefer, Amazon and Currys. £30 isn't an absolutely earth-shattering drop, but it's more than we were expecting considering how new the LinkBuds are to the market.

Best Sony LinkBuds Fit wireless headphones deal

If you're confused as to what exactly the Sony LinkBuds Fit are and what they do, let us explain. After all, there have been a lot of LinkBuds in recent times, and their form and purpose seems to change with every new model.

If you want a decent comparison, the LinkBuds Fit can best be compared similarity with the sporty Beats FitBeats Fit Pro mainly because the Sonys' in-ear hooks are similar to the pointy protrusions found on the rival Beats. Those hooks, which Sony calls 'Air Fitting Supporters', nestle under your ear’s inner ridge and provide security and stability during demanding workouts or your hurried commute. We've taken the LinkBuds for a few test runs and, in a direct comparison with the Beats, they're just as good, if not better, at giving you that long-term comfort you crave.

They're also absolutely packed full of features, so much so that it's tough to cram them onto a single page of text. The headliners are 21 total hours of playback with the case included, as well as surprisingly impressive noise cancelling capabilities. Further fancy features, including Bluetooth Multipoint, head tracking, Sony 360 Reality Audio capabilities and Auto Switching between the buds and a compatible LinkBuds speaker go to show that Sony envisions the Fit as being suitable for general as well as sporting use.

They certainly sound good enough to sit in both camps. The LinkBuds Fit offer an assertive character which, as our review described, "wallops you right off the bat walloping you with a robust, hearty sound that doesn’t lack enthusiasm. They're as meaty and muscular-sounding as anything we've heard at this level, and while costlier stablemates, such as the Sony WF-1000XM5 might offer more detail and refinement, it's a genuinely solid effort, especially for getting you motivated while pounding the streets or smashing weights in the gym.

The LinkBuds Fit haven't been around for long, so we don't expect current deals to drop any lower than this. If you're waiting for a time to strike, they probably won't be on a better deal in the Black Friday sales.

