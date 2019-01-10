Kanto's TUK active speakers blend Bluetooth with vinyl

While far from a household name, Canadian speaker company Kanto has produced some of the prettiest speakers we've seen at CES 2019.

The TUK active speakers, which take their name from the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk, where the Aurora Borealis can be regularly seen, have many of the features you'd expect of a complete music system: aptX HD Bluetooth, an integrated USB DAC, optical input, line-level RCA and phono inputs mean you can connect kit as varied as your phone, a computer, a TV and even a turntable.

The AMT (Air Motion Transformer) tweeter and minimalist, 5.25in woofer give the speaker a clean, unique look, whether you go for the white finish pictured or the alternative matte black. Power is set at 65W per channel.

UK pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed, but the Kanto TUK will launch in the US later this year at a price of $799.