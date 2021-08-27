JBL and The Rock team up to launch gym-friendly noise-cancelling headphones

JBL and Under Armour have teamed up with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson – muscle-bound star of recent Disney hit Jungle Cruise – to launch a new pair of wireless headphones.

As you'd expect, the UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones are designed for use in the gym. They're IPX4 rated (sweat-proof) and feature quick-drying ear cushions that can be hand-washed after a tough day on the kettlebells.

The Rock is said to have "personally approved" each and every feature, from the active noise-cancelling to the promised 45-hour battery life (35-hour with noise-cancelling on). The ear cups are even stamped with The Rock's official seal of approval – the Brahma Bull logo.

(Image credit: JBL)

To ensure your safety when jogging through busy cities, JBL – sorry, The Rock – has chosen to include an Ambient Aware mode that balances music with ambient noise. The idea is to give runners an immersive experience without endangering them.

The 294g over-ears also boast an auto-pause function, which stops the music when you lift a cup off your head, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, so you can skip songs or take calls without digging around in your gym bag for your smartphone.

The Hardest Working Man in Hollywood has now released three pairs of headphones, starting with the Train over-ears in 2018, and followed by the Project Rock wireless earbuds in 2020.

At £260 ($300, AU$440), the UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones aren't the cheapest. How will they compare to similarly-priced options from Sony and Bose? It's too early to say, but with gyms reopening there's arguably no better time to splash out on a pair of sports headphones.

