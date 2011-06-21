New for the Japanese market is a lighter and more energy-efficient version of Sony's PlayStation 3 console.

The 320GB model, designated CECH-3000B, will replace the current CECH-2500B as stocks of the old model run out, selling in Japan for Y34,980, or around £270.

There'll also be a limited-edition PS3 DVR package, combining the new console and the company's Japan-only Torne DVR module: this goes on sale on June 30th, at Y35,980 (£275).

Also on the way is a special 160GB version bundled with a copy of Japanese game Tales of Xillia, and with metallic gold and red artwork from the game on the casework.

In Japanese shops on September 8th, that one will cost Y37,980, or around £295.

The new model weighs 2.6kg, against the 3kg of the current design, and power consumption has been reduced to an overall 200W, down 30W on the model it replaces.

The dimensions are unchanged, but there are apparently detail changes to some of the controls.

Supplied as standard are a Dualshock 3 controller, and USB, AV and power cables, but a new feature on the CECH-3000B is AACS copyright protection, set to become an industry standard for all Blu-ray players sold from next year.

As a result of this protection, the player can only output 480i video over analogue component video connections, rather than the 1080i available from the outgoing model.

There's no news yet whether or when the revised PS3 will be coming to markets other than Japan, or regarding possible pricing outside the home market.

