An initial four models – PJD6350, PJD6355, PJD6352LS, and PJD6552LWS – mark the debut of the series, with the quartet due to hit the shelves between March and April starting from £459.

More PJD6 Network Series products are expected to be revealed later in 2015, with all projectors to offer "smart features" including ViewSonic's HDMI-MHL PortAll secure streaming technology.

MORE: Read all our ViewSonic reviews and news

SonicExpert for enhanced integrated sound is also among the features of the PJD6 range, with a select number of models also featuring a throw ratio said to be ideal for replacing 3LCD models.

Elsewhere, the range incorporates SuperColour technology with a newly-designed colour wheel and 3200 to 3800 lumens of brightness. XGA and WXGA resolutions are also included.

In terms of the inputs, you'll get a pair of HDMI ports – including a MHL-HDMI for media streaming dongles like Chromecast – and a RJ45 port for networking, plus two VGA and composite video.

MORE: ISE 2015 – Epson's first laser projector comes with 4K enhancement

ViewSonic Europe managing director Mark Lufkin said: "ViewSonic is looking to achieve significant growth in the coming year.

"We are aiming to disrupt the replacement market with our new range of DLP projectors which have been designed specifically to target the replacement of traditional 3LCD projectors."

In addition, a new ViewSonic WPG-300 streaming dongle is primed for launch in Q2 2015 priced at £129, with wi-fi display and screen mirroring expected to be among the product's features.

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best projectors