Hurry! The award-winning Hisense PL1 projector's price has been slashed, but not on Amazon

You can grab the What Hi-Fi Awards winning, Hisense PL1 ultra-short-throw (UST) projector for a modest £1499 thanks to this amazing anti-Prime Day Richer Sounds deal.

The deal is live now and lets you grab the five-star projector with a hefty £500 shaved off its regular £1999 price. That’s also the cheapest price we’ve seen across all the shops we’ve checked, including Amazon which is selling it for a more premium £1615 at the moment.

Hisense PL1 Was £1999, now £1499 (save £500)

The Hisense PL1 just won the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 best UST projector category, with it delivering a truly big-screen cinematic experience during all our checks. If that isn’t enough to excite you, at this price, it’s also an absolute steal.

The Hisense PL1 only just passed through our test rooms. But during that time it immediately became the new benchmark we’ll be comparing competing UST projectors against.

Highlights include a sharp, vibrant picture, a solid library of smart features, robust app compatibility, and a blissfully discrete design.

The combination of factors led our testers to conclude:

“With its clean, punchy and solid image, the Hisense PL1 is a gem at this price. Undercutting many of its UST rivals and even its own Hisense siblings, it's a TV alternative that actually lives up to its promise. You’d be hard-pressed to find a 100-inch TV for this price, let alone one that features such a punchy and crisp image.”

The PL1 is one of many products to get a decent discount during Amazon’s Prime Day 2 deals frenzy, which started yesterday and is set to conclude at midnight tonight.

