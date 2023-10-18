Huawei's latest earbuds continually analyse your ears for an optimised listening experience

Hauwei's latest true wireless earbuds have arrived. The FreeBuds Pro 3 see the Chinese brand continuing its push to muscle in on the ever-competitive true wireless market, promising improved audio fidelity and enhanced features which could set them apart from the pack.

The new Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 are, according to the manufacturer, "fine-tuned down to the last detail to ensure an excellent listening experience". Much of that tuning involves the use of what it calls an "ultra-hearing" dual-driver arrangement that uses an 11mm bass driver. The Pro 3 also offer support for the high-quality LDAC Bluetooth codec, which should allow for data transmission speeds up to 990 kbps with compatible sources.

One of the Pro 3's real headline-grabbers is the inclusion of what Huawei refers to as "triple adaptive EQ", essentially an algorithm which continually detects volume, ear canal shape and wearing status in real time in order to optimise the given sound level and EQ settings for a more personal listening experience.

Like most rivals at this level, Huawei's new buds are loaded with adaptive ANC so that you can enjoy your music without external intrusions. The Pro 3 feature an algorithm-boosted hybrid noise cancelling system which identifies and eliminates exterior sounds in real time. Wind noise reduction is also included, a feature that Huawei says has been improved by 80% over the previous iteration.

(Image credit: Huawei)

What about battery life? Huawei promises up to 6.5 hours of listening on a single charge from the buds with ANC disabled, dropping to 4.5 with noise cancelling turned on. Using the case, meanwhile, provides a total of 31 hours of juice before you run flat.

The new buds also come with the increasingly popular Bluetooth multipoint feature that lets you flit between two connected devices more easily without having to disconnect and reconnect manually.

The FreeBuds Pro 3 arrive in a glass-like case with a concealed hinge design, which can apparently suffer being opened and closed more than 100,000 times, claims Huawei. Thanks to an IP54 dust and waterproof rating, the buds should be capable of dealing with a sweaty workout or the damp and drizzle of the outside world.

With three colourways to choose from – Green, Silver Frost or Ceramic Heart – the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 are available now for £180 /$180 (further prices pending).

