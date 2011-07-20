Update 20.07.11

Audio T is offering all readers of whathifi.com an extra 10% discount on all items in its Epsom store closing down sale.

All you need to do is quote 'WHFWeb' when making any purchase, but you'll have to get your skates on as the sale ends on July 30th.

Published 11.05.11

If you're looking for a hi-fi or home cinema bargain, head on down to Audio T in Epsom which is having a closing down sale.

As part of the merger process between Audio T and Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, the Audio T store will close as it's directly opposite a Sevenoaks one.

So there are bargains aplenty to be had, including:

• 50% off accessories

• 40% off speakers

• 30% off stereo electronics

• 25% off projectors

• 20% of AV electronics and turntable

• 15% off iPod docks and portables

All discounts are off the full retail price. Call the store today on 01372 748888 for further details, or visit it at 15 Upper Street, Epsom, KT17 4QT.

