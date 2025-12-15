Searching for a five-star pair of the best open-back over-ear headphones? Look no further than the outstanding Austrian Audio Hi-X65, which have dropped in price to just £256 at Amazon.

We appreciate they're still not super cheap and more affordable options are available, but if you're looking for unbelievably good all-rounders that hit all the right notes when it comes to sound, features and build quality, then there's very little that competes.

At this price, they're selling fast, and at the time of writing there are only four left in stock. The upshot of that is, if you're tempted, don't hang around.

The five stars awarded in our Hi-X65 review tell you how positively we feel about Austrian Audio’s range-topping open-back headphones. We love the insightful and clear presentation, the composed and controlled delivery, and the well-made and comfortable design.

The headphones have the dynamic stretch to cope with the crescendos in Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring, and the composure to deal with the staggering instrumental complexity of the piece. This is a pair of headphones that never disappoints.

Detail resolution is crisp, clean, and precise, with a pleasing degree of punch on offer alongside taut and articulate bass. They lack a little exuberance, perhaps, but all things considered, they provide a truly entertaining listen.

It's worth noting that the Hi-X65 have an open-back design, which means a certain amount of sound will leak out. That doesn't hamper the listening experience, of course, but you might want to take it into consideration if you regularly listen to music around other people.

The 20 per cent discount brings them down to £256 at Amazon and makes them a perfect fit for anyone looking to invest in their first pair of premium headphones or upgrade an existing set.

