Richer Sounds is running a 'May Day Madness Deals' campaign this Bank Holiday weekend, with special discounts on a wide range of TVs, home cinema and hi-fi kit.

There are flatscreen TVs from £140, Blu-ray home cinema systems starting at £120, and Sony Blu-ray players for £99.95.

Looking for a hi-fi system? Then Richer is offering a complete Marantz/Q Acoustics separates set-up for £600, a Cambridge Audio system for £120 and a TEAC Mini Aurb SR80i DAB/iPod dock for £70.

Home cinema receiver deals include the Yamaha RX-V671 for £300 and RX-A810 for £600.

These and lot more deals are on the Richer Sounds website now. The offers run from now until May 9th.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook