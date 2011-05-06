Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is offering a selection of spring discount deals on some of its most popular TV, hi-fi and home cinema products.

We've been given an exclusive heads-up in time for the weekend, so check out the following offers, valid from May 8th:

• Panasonic TX-P50VT20 50in 3D, Full HD plasma £1399 (save £900 + claim free five-year warranty)

• Marantz M-CR502 CD/DAB/Network system (ex speakers) £299 (save £110)

• Claim a free Sonos WD100 wireless iPod dock (worth £99) when you spend more than £500 on Sonos products

• Panasonic DMR-BS880 Blu-ray/HDD Freesat HD recorder with 500GB hard disk £599 (multi-region, save £200)

• Panasonic DMP-BDT310 3D Blu-ray player £229 (multi-region, save £20)

• Denon AVR-1911 AV receiver £239 (save £220 when purchased together with an AV speaker package over £499 (or £259 if bought on its own)

• Arcam rCube iPod speaker dock £499 – claim a free Arcam rWand wireless dongle (worth £69) or free Arcam rWave wireless dongle (worth £79)

• Yamaha YSP-5100 Digital Sound Projector £999 (save £500)

• Yamaha BDS-1067 3D Blu-ray/DVD Audio/SACD player £499 (multi-region, save £100)

• Free Pioneer iPod dock (worth up to £149) when you purchase selected speakers from KEF, Monitor Audio and Spendor

All spring offers are valid from 8th May until further notice. For full details, visit the Sevenoaks website.

