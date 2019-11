Sevenoaks Sound & Vision has further reductions in its summer sale, but only while stocks last.

TVs



• Panasonic TX-P50G30 50in Full HD plasma TV £949 (save £250 + claim free 5-year warranty)

• Panasonic TX-P50VT30 50in Full HD 3D Plasma TV £1799 (save £400 + claim free 5-year warranty)

• Panasonic TX-P65VT30 65in Full HD 3D Plasma TV £3999 (save £500 + claim free 5-year warranty)



Blu-ray players



* Panasonic DMP-BD75 Blu-ray player £99 (save £50)

• Panasonic DMP-BDT310 3D Blu-ray player £199 (save £50 + claim four free 3D Blu-ray movies from Panasonic)

• Pioneer BDP-LX54 3D Blu-ray player £249 (save £150)



AV receivers



• Denon AVR-1912 AV receiver £449 (save £50)

• Yamaha RX-V2067 AV receiver £649 (save £450)

• Yamaha RX-V3067 AV receiver £899 (save £600)

• Pioneer SC-LX83 AV receiver £1299 (save £700)



AV speakers



• Boston Soundware XS 5.1 AV speaker package £249 (save £160)

• KEF KHT2005.3 AV speaker package £639 (save £160) – price Includes trade-in discount

• KEF KHT3005SE AV speaker package £799 (save £200) – price Includes trade-in discount



More great Summer Sale Offers can be found over at www.ssav.com.

