• Onkyo TX-SR608 AV receiver £349 (save £100)
• Panasonic TX-P50VT20 50in 3D plasma TV £1699 (save £600) + Claim free Panasonic SC-BTT350 3D Blu-ray system worth £399
• Samsung UE40C8000 40in 3D LED TV £1249 (save £450) + Claim free Samsung BD-C5900 3D Blu-ray player, free 3D Glasses and free Shrek 3D Blu-ray Collection
• Boston SoundWare XS 5.1 AV speaker package £269 (save £140)
• Denon DBP-1611UD 3D universal disc player £359 (save £50)
• Marantz NA7004 network audio player £599 (save £120)
• Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player £249 (save £300)
• Yamaha RX-V3067 AV receiver £1099 (save £433)
• Yamaha YSP-5100 Digital Sound Projector £1049 (save £432)
Full details of these and other offers on the Sevenoaks website.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter