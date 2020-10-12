Here are the best Prime Day iPad Mini deals on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering savings of up to 9 per cent on the latest iPad mini this Prime Day, which gained five stars and a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award. And, as you're probably aware, is about as good as it gets for compact tablets.

The fifth-generation iPad mini has a 7.9in screen with a 2048 x 1536 resolution (making it the highest pixel density in the current iPad line-up), as well as the A12 Bionic processor you'll also find in the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Also onboard is a 7MP front camera, 8MP rear-snapper and 3GB RAM.

So, should you upgrade to the latest iPad Mini and nab yourself a deal? Under intense review of this particular product, we concluded: "The iPad Mini feels significantly snappier in use, and the Mini 4’s sluggishness will only become more pronounced with each new version of Apple’s iOS.

"We certainly think the extra punch to the picture makes it worthy of consideration. And if you’re looking to buy a compact tablet for the first time, this is undoubtedly the best available."

At this price, it'd be rude not to give it some thought...

