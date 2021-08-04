HBO Max app lands on LG TVs just in time for The Suicide Squad

LG smart TVs have just got a little smarter for those in the US with the arrival of the HBO Max app on webOS – and just in time for the release of The Suicide Squad too.

The move ensures that LG TVs are now in line with much of the competition with the HBO Max app already available on many Sony TVs (thanks to Android TV), Samsung TVs from 2016 onwards and other streaming hardware including Apple TV, Fire TV devices and the last two generations of the PlayStation and Xbox.

To get the app, LG users will need to have a smart TV released in 2018 or later with the webOS 4.0 version of the software or more recent. You might need a quick OTA update of your TV to fix that one.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s 2020-launched streaming service which hosts over 13,000 hours of content from the likes of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more. Much of that comes in 4K HDR and some in Dolby Vision, including The Suicide Squad which debuts in theatres and on HBO Max from 5th August. The film will be available at no extra cost to HBO Max subscribers for 31 days.

HBO Max comes in at $9.99 for the ad-supported streams or $14.99 to remove the commercial breaks. That said, you can get a taster of the service for free with 13 episodes of a handful of HBO and Max Originals available to watch to anyone who downloads the app in the US. These are mostly pilot episodes which include Batwoman, Game of Thrones, Harley Quinn, Raised By Wolves and The Flight Attendant.

HBO Max is, of course, a US-only streaming service but it is possible to watch HBO Max from abroad if you're a US customer on your travels elsewhere.

