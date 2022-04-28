Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 soundbar packs Dolby Atmos audio

If you're looking for a new soundbar, Harman Kardon has just the thing. The Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 succeeds the MultiBeam 700, and adds Dolby Atmos to the mix.

Dolby Atmos is a surround-sound technology that builds on the usual 5.1 or 7.1 systems by adding overhead audio channels to envelop the viewer, making the experience more immersive.

In this case, it's achieved through the MultiBeam 1100's 11 drivers, including two up-firing height channels.

But that's not the only string to its bow. Music streaming comes courtesy of Apple AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in, while an HDMI eARC socket is also provided.

Automatic room calibration also comes as standard – the 1100 analyses your room layout and adjusts its audio output to suit its surroundings.

Struggling to hear that mumbled dialogue that pervades so many 'moody' films? The PureVoice technology might help. This is Harman Kardon's proprietary tech that aims to clarify speech through the centre channel at any volume. So you should be able to make out what the characters are saying and not disturb the neighbours.

The MultiBeam 1100 can also pair with other Citation separates like the Sub S subwoofer and Surround speakers to create up to a 5.1.2-channel system. What you lose in the convenience and space-saving of a soundbar you gain in added audio heft.

The MultiBeam 1100 comes in either grey or black, featuring real wool fabric from acoustic textiles experts Kvadrat. It will go on sale in May for £799.99 (about $1000, AU$1400).



MORE:

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Going bigger? Best speaker packages 2022: budget to premium, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

Music to our ears: Dolby Atmos Music: everything you need to know