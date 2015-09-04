All the new models feature 4K pass through, Spotify Connect, VTuner internet radio and DLNA compatibility as standard. There's Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding, but Harman has followed Sony and Yamaha in leaving Dolby Atmos off its budget range of receivers.

As you'd expect, power and connections and features increase as you go further up the range.

It kicks off with the Harman-Kardon AVR 151S (£350), a 5.1-channel surround sound amp with 75W per channel and four HDMI inputs.

Next comes the £400 AVR 161S, also a 5.1-channel amp, with 85W per channel and five HDMI 2.0 inputs. This model also comes equipped with wireless Bluetooth streaming.

The third model is the AVR 171S (£500), which gives you more channels for your money. It's a 7.2 channel amp with 100W per channel. There are six HDMI 2.0 inputs, twin HDMI outputs, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and all the streaming features of the other models.

The new Harman-Kardon amps are due out next week.

