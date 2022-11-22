Guess what, Sonos Black Friday deals have just got even better

Last week we shared with you Sonos' Black Friday deals, which saw the Arc soundbar discounted to £699 and the Roam wireless speaker drop to £139. Those prices have held steady at the official Sonos webstore, but they have now been beaten elsewhere, at – you guessed it – Amazon.

The Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar – which recently entered What Hi-Fi?'s Hall of Fame – can now be picked up for just £669 at Amazon (opens in new tab) in its white finish. In black, it is still a tenner less than Sonos's price.

As for the Roam, that has shed its pounds more modestly – it is now £135 at Amazon (opens in new tab) in its white finish. The black colour matches Sonos's price.

As for everything else, such as the Beam Gen 2 and Sonos One, Amazon has only managed to price-match Sonos... for now, anyway.

While the official Sonos Black Friday generously last until 28th November, Amazon's prices on Sonos kit are more likely to fluctuate – and honestly, we'd be very surprised if they went any further south.

Sonos Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £669 at Amazon (save £230) (opens in new tab)

Available in black or white, this three-time What Hi-fi? Award winner delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming. Or £699 at Sonos (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar £449 £349 at Sonos (save £100) (opens in new tab)

The second generation Beam impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Sonos One smart speaker £199 £159 at Sonos (save £40) (opens in new tab)

A typically excellent Sonos speaker with voice control, the Sonos One is a stone cold five-star wireless speaker – and now it's even better value, thanks to Sonos's Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Roam portable speaker £179 £135 at Amazon (save £44) (opens in new tab)

This is the portable Sonos speaker many of us wanted. It's battery-powered and has all the usual Sonos streaming smarts, plus Bluetooth of course. There are better-sounding Bluetooth speakers out there, but this is uniquely Sonos.

Or £139 at Sonos (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Sonos Roam SL portable speaker £159 £119 at Sonos (save £40) (opens in new tab)

If you don't care for using a voice assistant with your portable Bluetooth and wi-fi capable Roam, then why not save yourself some extra money? The Roam SL has everything the Roam has, save for the built-in microphones that allow for voice commands.

We've seen the Sonos Arc drop to £799 in recent months, but this is the first time we've seen it drop to as low as £669 (opens in new tab). The Arc sits above the Beam (Gen 2) in Sonos's range, using 11 speakers to deliver one of the most convincing Atmos performances around. Features include Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity for easy streaming and a choice of voice assistants, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both built-in. It's simple to set up, slots into the Sonos ecosystem, and has earned What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

On a tighter budget? The Beam (Gen 2) has long been one of our favourite soundbars under £500 (it has 2021 and 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards to prove it). Now £349 (opens in new tab), it really is an absolute steal. Features include support for Dolby Atmos, eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity to handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format and a wide dynamic range.

Of course, Sonos is best known for multi-room wireless speakers such as the entry-level Sonos One with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in. Now £40 off (opens in new tab), we awarded this model five stars for its sophisticated sound and AirPlay 2 support. There's also the One SL, which is essentially the same product without voice control.

Want something more portable? There's £44 off (opens in new tab) the four-star Sonos Roam and £40 off the Roam SL.

The four-star Sonos Move will also be reduced, from £399 to £319 (opens in new tab), but only on Cyber Monday itself (28th November).

If you'd like to get your TV match-ready for the World Cup, or fancy starting a Sonos multi-room system, these Sonos Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) couldn't come at a better time.

