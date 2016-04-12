Grado is more renowned for its excellent open-backed headphones such as the SR325es and PS1000s, but the company does boast a small selection of in-ear models.

The iGes are Grado’s entry-level in-ears, sitting below the more premium GR8e and GR10e models. They feature Grado’s proprietary wide bandwidth design, and come with four different types of ear tips to help achieve the right fit.

They’re also the first pair of headphones from the company to sport an in-line remote control and mic that works with Apple handsets, including the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE.

The Grado iGes cost £100 and are available to buy now.

