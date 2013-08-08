Google Play Music All Access has launched in the UK today, bringing Google's streaming music service to the Google Music experience.

The service adds a Spotify-style streaming music subscription offering to the existing Google Music app on Android smartphones and tablets, and the Google Music web client accessible from any computer. There's no word on an Apple iOS app as yet.

Google Music currently works as a standard music player for locally stored tracks on your phone or tablet as well as offering you the ability to upload your entire music library to the cloud and stream it wherever you are, similar to iTunes Match.

Now it adds a huge music library of music, which you can stream for a monthly subscription cost of £10/month, priced in line with Rdio and Spotify.

What's more, if you sign-up now you can enjoy a 30-day free trial and sign-up before September 15th to get access for £7.99/month rather than the standard £9.99.

The service also lets you create ad-free radio stations by selecting an artist or song, browse recommendations and browse by genre. You can also just hit 'Listen Now' if you want Google to play at being DJ.

As with Spotify et al., there's an offline listening option, allowing you to 'pin' tracks for access when you haven't got an internet connection.

While Google wants its Play Music service be your entertainment hub, Apple stopped short of delivering a full fat streaming music service when it launched its iTunes Radio service.

Rather than a full library of music, iTunes Radio delivers customised radio stations based on your listening habits and preferences.

Head over to Google Music to take a look or fire-up the app on your Android phone or tablet.

by Joe Cox

