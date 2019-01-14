Google kills the Chromecast Audio (so buy one now)

Bad news, fans of streaming audio on a budget: Google has decided to stop manufacturing the Chromecast Audio.

We thought the streaming disc was a great way to breathe new life into an old music system or pair of speakers, bringing a heap of functionality for not a lot of money. But with Chromecast streaming increasingly being integrated directly into devices, it seems Google sees no need to offer the dedicated device.

First spotted on Reddit, the news was later confirmed in a Google statement to Android Police: "Our product portfolio continues to evolve, and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio... We will continue to offer assistance for Chromecast Audio devices, so users can continue to enjoy their music, podcasts and more."

