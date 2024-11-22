Giant Black Friday deal alert! The Sony Bravia 9 flagship TV’s price has crashed

Looking for a gargantuan TV deal this Black Friday? Fan of Sony TVs? Then good news! The price of Sony’s 2024 Bravia 9 TV has crashed with this excellent Black Friday deal.

The deal lets you get either the 75- or 85-inch Bravia 9 at their best price ever. Specifically you can buy the 75-inch Bravia 9 for £3099 at Peter Tyson (save £1300).

If you’re after something bigger Peter Tyson is selling the 85-inch Bravia 9 for £3999, a £1000 discount on its regular price.

75-inch Sony Bravia 9 was £4499 now £3099 at Peter Tyson (save £1300) The Bravia 9 is Sony’s flagship TV for 2024, and at this price a fantastic option for any movie fan looking. Highlights include wonderfully high peak brightness levels and Sony’s best in class motion handling, making it a fantastic buy, especially at its current price.

We reviewed the 75-inch Bravia 9 earlier this year and found it to be one of 2024’s most interesting TVs. First, because despite being Sony’s flagship for the year, it uses a Mini LED panel, rather than the OLED tech you normally see at the top end of the market.

Despite this we found a lot to like about the Bravia 9 when we reviewed it. Though the Mini LED panel can’t match the perfect blacks you get on competing OLEDs, it offers significantly higher peak brightness levels. When set up correctly this added brightness helped HDR content in particular shine, with highlights holding a wonderfully three dimensional quality.

The set also offers best in class local dimming on dark backgrounds, making it one of the better Mini LEDs we’ve tested, even when watching dark movies, such as the The Batman, Blade Runner 2049 and IT.

Hence our reviewers’ conclusion: “at its best, the Bravia 9 is sensational – serving up dazzling brightness, impressive blacks, gloriously vibrant colours and even an enjoyable (if slightly restrained) sound experience.”

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, outside of a bug that has since been fixed via an over the air software update one of our biggest issues with the set was its high price, which was a key reason it scored four, rather than a perfect five, stars when we reviewed it. This Black Friday deal largely fixes that issue.

On the off chance the Bravia 9 doesn’t tick all your boxes, don’t worry. We’ve seen loads of other great deals this Black Friday on other giant sets, including some OLED models. Jump over to our best TV deals live hub to find our experts curated picks of the latest and greatest currently running.

MORE:

These are the best Mini LED TVs we’ve tested

Our picks of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

We found the best Black Friday soundbar deals currently running so you don’t have to