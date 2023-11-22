Get Paramount Plus half price for three months with this major Black Friday deal

If you've had your fill of Netflix and you've had all the Star Wars and Marvel movies you can take over at Disney Plus, it might be time to expand your horizons. Paramount Plus is still one of the newest kids on what is becoming a seriously crowded streaming block, yet it continues to gather momentum at a significant pace.

For U.K. customers, you'll get access to Paramount Plus for just £3.49/month for 3 months with this Black Friday deal, rising to £6.99 once that introductory period ends. That represents a saving of 50% and is open to both new and returning subscribers. Once your 3 deal months are up, you can expect your subscription to auto-renew at the standard price, unless you decide to cancel it manually and go back to the warm embrace of Disney, Netflix or Apple Plus. Or you could go outside or read a book, but who does that anymore?

Paramount+ 3 months was £6.99 now £3.49/month (save 50%)

Stream Paramount's ever-growing catalogue of movies, plus some of the biggest new shows around, for half of their usual price. With Top Gun: Maverick, Tulsa King, Star Trek, Yellowstone and of course South Park drawing more and more viewers to the so-called 'mountain of entertainment', there's certainly a lot to be impressed by over at Paramount.

We've reviewed a fair number of streaming services over the past months and years, and it seems that the competition has never been hotter. Whereas once it was a Netflix-dominated landscape that broadened out to include challengers in the shape of Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, now there really is a mountain of platforms all vying for your attention. With prices going up and more content than ever being offered, it's almost impossible to know to whom one should pledge one's allegiance.

Paramount Plus is making a strong case for itself this Black Friday, if only for a few months. Anyone taking advantage of this half-price for three months offer will enjoy a pretty enviable catalogue of content that includes great TV series and some heavy-hitting movies, too. The likes of South Park, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King, Star Trek: Picard, Dexter, Jackass and Frasier are the headline shows, whereas Tom Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place, Gladiator, Scream and The Wolf of Wall Street are just the tip of the iceberg (or mountain) on the cinema side.

If there's plenty there that you know you love, or a host of original or unseen content that you've yet had the pleasure of enjoying, this might well be an offer you'll enjoy. At just £3.49 a month, there's no harm in giving it a go.

