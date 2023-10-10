Prime Day hi-fi deal alert: this 5-star music streamer has had its price slashed

The WiiM Pro Plus music streamer has had its price slashed, marking the perfect time to add streaming smarts to your home hi-fi setup

You can grab the five-star, What Hi-Fi? recommended WiiM Pro Plus music streamer for a modest £175, thanks to this cracking deal over at Amazon. The deal’s live now and marks a decent saving on the music streamer’s regular £219 price.

WiiM may not be the biggest name in the world of hi-fi, but based on our experience using and testing it earlier this year, we’d recommend any hi-fi fan on a budget looking to dabble in the world streaming jump on the deal while stocks last.

Best WiiM Pro Plus deal

WiiM Pro Plus: was £219 now £175 at Amazon (save £44)

It may not be from a big name, but this 5-star streamer is THE best affordable option to pass through our listening room in quite some time. And at this price it's an absolute steal.

In many ways, it offers similar functionality to the, also five star, Cambridge Audio MXN10, which is similarly compact but costs nearly twice the price.

For the money, it lets you quickly and easily add streaming capabilities to most home setups, with the WiiM offering a robust set of connectivity options. These include dual-band wi-fi and Bluetooth 5.1 (with SBC and AAC codec compatibility).

There’s also built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support. Its intuitive app then makes it quick and easy to stream tracks via Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, and plenty more.

But how does it sound you ask? Based on our testing pretty good considering the cost, with our reviewers reporting it managed to deliver decent results, even when running tracks from inferior sources. This led them to conclude:

“As a first, affordable introduction to the many and various charms of music streaming, the WiiM Pro Plus is hard to lay a glove on at the price. It sounds poised and accomplished, it has a surprisingly well-executed control app, and it’s ready to form the basis of a multi-room system too. If you want to do better than this, it’s going to cost you quite a lot more money.”

The deal comes during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, event, which runs today and tomorrow.

As ever we’re seeing most of the best Prime Big Deal Days discounts aren’t on core hi-fi. Instead, the best discounts tend to focus on TVs and headphones.

Make sure to keep checking back with What Hi-Fi? for our expert picks of the best Prime Day deals.

