Focal’s new hi-fi-in-a-briefcase is a speaker package for Porsche owners

If you’re lucky enough to be the owner of a Porsche 911 (992) and find the standard sound system just isn’t cutting it, Focal could have the perfect solution.

The French loudspeaker manufacturer has a very special offering up its sleeve. Actually, it’s less up a sleeve and more beautifully presented in its own carry case. Focal has used its years of speaker expertise to produce the P60 Limited Edition which is basically a self-install speaker kit designed especially for the Porsche 911 (992).

The speakers come presented in a bespoke case with an engraved aluminium plate that certifies the kit number. That’s because the speaker kits are limited in number to, you guessed it, 911. You also get a quick start guide to help guide you through the installation process.

Focal’s press release claims it’s easy to swap out the original speakers for its own as they’re designed to go straight into the same locations in the car. So, no worrying about positioning or whether your portable angle grinder has a full battery. It also uses the car’s existing amplification so you don’t have to worry about compatibility.

(Image credit: Focal)

The kit consists of two eight-inch woofers that use Focal’s ‘W’ composite sandwich cone. They also come with an engraved serial number. Three four-inch midrange drivers are also included which use the same cone material. The finishing sonic touches are provided by two 42mm Beryllium inverted dome tweeters. Focal claims they deliver “an unparalleled level of detail, uncoloured sound, powerful and dynamic bass as well as an even larger soundstage”.

The Porsche 911 (992) offers an optional Burmester High-End Surround Sound System as standard. We’ve tested it and it sounds fantastic, so we’re intrigued to hear how Focal’s set-up stacks up in comparison.

And price? The Focal P60 Limited Edition costs £3599 (€3599 / $TBC), but given numbers are limited, you might need to be quick off the line to secure one!

