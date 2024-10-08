Five-star Bose wireless earbuds have their price slashed on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day (or Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, if you want the technically correct name) is officially underway, with plenty of slashed prices and bargains to be found.

And for those readers who have been eyeing up Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, we have good news – they are currently available for just £212.57 at Amazon – a hair shy of an £88 saving.

And if you prefer John Lewis, you're in luck – they are also on offer for the same price there.

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £212.57 (save £87.38)

Bose set the bar when it comes to noise-cancelling tech and with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, it has done it again. We are not yet completely sold on the Immersive Audio modes, but with class-leading ANC and all-around sonic improvements, these classy buds are well worth the money.

Five stars

Deal also at John Lewis

This substantial discount is part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, making it an ideal opportunity to snap up these five-star performers at a more palatable price point.

There are plenty of reasons why you should be tempted to add Bose’s buds to your basket. In our review, we were thoroughly impressed by their overall package, which nails the trifecta of comfort, noise-cancelling prowess, and sound quality – all key factors that help them earn our coveted five-star rating.

One of their standout features is their excellent active noise-cancellation, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, given Bose’s pedigree in this field. The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are capable of dramatically reducing the impact of even the noisiest environments, whether it's the rumble of road works or the cacophony of a crowded pub. Bose's CustomTune calibration technology analyses your environment each time you put the buds in, adjusting the sound accordingly for optimal performance.

Comfort-wise, these earbuds are also a cut above many rivals. Their super-soft ear tips don't burrow uncomfortably into your ears, yet they still manage to maintain an effective seal. During our testing, we found them to be more comfortable than even the formidable Sony WF-1000XM5 .

When it comes to sound, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver a punchy, musical performance with solid, weighty bass. They offer a touch more clarity compared with their predecessors, resulting in an engaging listening experience across various genres. Whether you are listening to anthemic rock tracks or bass-heavy pop, these earbuds maintain a sense of musicality and entertainment that is hard to beat.

The new Bose Immersive Audio feature – the company's take on spatial audio – is also an interesting addition, although we found its performance to be somewhat hit-and-miss during testing. When it works well though, it creates a greater sense of spaciousness, making it feel as though the music is coming from a more immersive angle. It's worth noting that battery life takes a hit when using the Immersive Audio feature – dropping from six hours to four – but the included charging case provides ample extra juice for longer listening sessions. A software update has also added Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, for additional versatility.

At this discounted price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds represent excellent value for money. They are a compelling option for anyone in the market for a premium set of true wireless earbuds that excel in comfort, noise cancellation, and sound quality. Prime Day deals have a habit of selling out quickly, mind, so it might be worth grabbing them while you can. Happy listening!

