Fancy a new pair of floorstanders? Q Acoustics’ 5-star 5050 speakers get their first major price drop

To say the Q Acoustics 5050 are among the best floorstanding speakers you can buy is a bit of an understatement. When our expert team of reviewers got them in our test rooms we deemed them five-star performers of the highest order.

They impressed us so much that not only did we deem them “Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500” at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024, but also our Product of the Year in the floorstanding speakers category.

This was at their standard price of £1299. But we’ve just spotted that the towers have their first-ever discount which has seen the price drop by £130 at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, to £1169. And, in our opinion, this is a saving that shouldn’t be ignored.

The 5050s top Q Acoustics’ 5000 range of speakers and are a step up in size and cabinet volume compared to their five-star 5040 siblings. They use a single 25mm soft dome tweeter and twin 15cm mid/bass drivers.

You’ve got a choice of four finish options for the cabinet: Satin Black, Satin White, Holme Oak and Santos Rosewood, all of which carry this new saving.

During testing we found the 5050 speakers serve up a classy sound with plenty of scale and dynamic thrust.

They produce “a generous soundstage that is well-focused and nicely layered” and “they never sound confused and manage to keep hold of a multitude of instrumental strands without losing track of the musical whole.”

The speakers are rear-ported but they aren’t overly fussy about room positioning and manage to summon “some of the most controlled and articulate bass that we have heard from a tower at this level”.

One tiny word of warning is that in our review we also state “their tonal balance is still a touch forward, so it pays to take care with system matching”. This means we would suggest you shy away from hooking them up to bright or forward-sounding electronics, but otherwise, the Q Acoustics 5050 are hugely impressive towers that will entertain with any genre sent their way. And with £130 off at Peter Tyson, these Award-winning speakers just became an even more attractive option.

