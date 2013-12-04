EE has just announced that it promises to have 160 UK towns and cities under its 4G coverage belt by Christmas.

The EE 4G rollout to 10 locations is starting today. Towns and cities included are: Bath, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cambridge, Darlington, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Northampton, Pool, Portsmouth and Redcar.

EE also plans to rollout 4G coverage to a further 29 towns and cities in the next few weeks. These locations will be: Aberdeen, Braintree, Cheltenham, Chester, Dundee, Durham, Exeter, Gloucester, Grimsby, Ipswich, Lincoln, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Peterborough, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent, Swansea, Swindown and York.

4G EE tariffs are currently available from £18.99 with a free Samsung smartphone. Pay-as-you-go services are also available, with £10 giving consumers 1GB of 4G data and 2014 minutes.

EE recently announced a new range of 4G tariffs, aimed at both moderate and super users. An appropriate amount of 4G data is bundled with each, ranging from 500MB up to Unlimited with certain plans.

by Max Langridge

