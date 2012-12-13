The EE 4G network will go live in 17 more towns and cities across the UK by March 2013, EE has confirmed.

The 4GEE network brings mobile data speeds typically five times faster than 3G and will now be available to consumers and businesses in 17 more places.

The full list of new places is: Bradford, Chelmsford, Coventry, Doncaster, Dudley, Leicester, Luton, Newport, Reading, Rotherham, St Albans, Sunderland, Sutton Coldfield, Walsall, Watford, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton.

Read our full guide to the EE 4G network

The EE 4G network went live first in 11 cities: Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Sheffield and Southampton.

EE's 4G network aims to cover 70% of the UK population by Christmas and then reach more than 98% of people by 2014.If you want to get on 4GEE, the UK's first 4G network, you have to choose from the following 4G LTE handsets.



These 4G compatible phones are Apple's iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S3 LTE, Samsung Galaxy Note II LTE, HTC One XL, Huawei Ascend P1 LTE, Nokia Lumia 920 LTE and Nokia Lumia 820 LTE.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.