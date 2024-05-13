EarFun's five-star buds plummet to their lowest price at Amazon – just £26!

Searching for a cheap pair of wireless earbuds to act as your travelling companions for the summer? The five-star EarFun Air wireless earbuds have dropped from their original £55 test price to just £28 at Amazon, hitting the lowest price we've ever seen from the impressive budget buds.

We were struck by the EarFun Air when they first landed a few years ago, mainly because a brand we'd never heard of produced a genuinely super little product. With a host of well-performing features and a surprisingly punchy, expansive sound, the Air performed well above what we expected at their price point and earned a What Hi-Fi? Award in the process.

We tested the buds at £55, so that value for money just gets even better at a price of just £26. That's the lowest we've ever seen for the EarFun Air, possibly indicating that EarFun is clearing out the last of its stock to make room for newer models.

EarFun Air was £55 now £26 at Amazon (save £29)

These budget bargains came out of nowhere to deliver one of the surprises of the year when they arrived, packing in the features and giving us a really enjoyable listen, too. We've never seen the price of the EarFun Air fall this low, so this is the best deal possible that you're likely to find. Lowest price on black colourway.

Five stars.

In terms of pleasant surprises, there aren't many buds that can compete with the EarFun Air. Coming from a novice brand we hadn't really heard of before, the budget Air wireless earbuds landed a few years ago boasting a great spec sheet for a very reasonable price. That sort of thing usually sets alarm bells ringing, especially when small, unknown companies talk of premium-level features for a suspiciously low outlay.

Credit to EarFun, though, the Air walk the walk as well as talk the talk. That handsomely stocked spec boasts plenty of excellent features that perform exceptionally well for the price, including effective ANC and a very healthy 35-hour battery life from the case. The buds' sound is also far better than we could have hoped for at this level, and while the treble needs a bit of reigning in, there's enthusiasm, punch and a startling amount of breadth to the Air that grabbed our attention during our extensive listening sessions.

Taking the initial test price of £55 down to just £26 makes these budget buds some of the best-value wireless in-ears on the market. Looking to start the summer with a bargain? You just found it.

