EarFun's five-star buds plummet back to their lowest price at Amazon - just £28!

The festive period may be over, but that doesn't mean it all has to be doom and gloom. Thanks to the January sales, we've seen retailers begin to cut prices on some great products, and this deal from Amazon is certainly a stellar find. The five-star EarFun Air wireless earbuds have dropped down from their original £55 test price to just £28 at Amazon, equalling the lowest price we've seen from the budget buds.

We were impressed by the EarFun Air when they first landed a few years ago, mainly because a brand we'd never heard of produced a genuinely super little product. With a raft of great features and a surprisingly punchy, expansive sound, the Air performed well above what we expected at their price point.

We tested the buds at £55, so that value for money just gets even better at a price of just £28.

EarFun Air was £55 now £28 at Amazon (save £27)

These budget bargains came out of nowhere to deliver one of the surprises of the year when they arrived, packing in the features and giving us a really enjoyable listen, too. We've seen the price of the EarFun Air fall this low but never drop further, so this is the best deal possible (so far) that you're likely to find. Lowest price is on black colourway.

In terms of pleasant surprises, there aren't many buds that can compete with the EarFun Air. Coming from a novice brand that we hadn't heard of before, the budget Air wireless earbuds landed a few years ago boasting a great spec sheet for a very reasonable price. That sort of thing usually sets alarm bells ringing, especially when small, unknown brands talk of premium-level features for a suspiciously low price.

Credit to EarFun, though, the Air walk the walk as well as talk the talk. That expansive feature set boasts plenty of excellent features that work well, including effective ANC and a very healthy 35-hour battery life from the case, while the sound is far better than we could have hoped for on first inspection. The treble needs a bit of reigning in, but there's enthusiasm, punch and a startling amount of breadth to the Air that grabbed our attention during listening.

Taking the initial test price of £55 down to just £28 makes these budget buds some of the best-value wireless in-ears on the market. Looking to start the new year with a bargain? You just found it.

