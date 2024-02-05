EarFun's budget sequel to a five-star winner promises plenty of performance

It's been nearly four years since the original EarFun Air surprised us all by offering a punchy, expansive sound and a heaving feature set for an incredibly affordable price we could scarcely believe, and now the sequel is finally here. The EarFun Air 2 have arrived, and they look to pick up where the original Award-winning Air buds left off by offering a bulging back of tricks for a smidge under £50.

EarFun's latest true wireless earbuds have some tougher competition now, going up against our Award-winning Sony WF-C500 (around £50 / $50 these days), and they've spared no expense features-wise. They have Bluetooth 5.3 on board, even support the higher-quality LDAC codec for hi-res streams. Each bud has a 10mm dynamic driver.

The EarFun Air 2 feature up to 40 hours of playtime (nice from the buds, 31 more from the charging case) to draw upon. Fast charging, meanwhile, should give you two hours of playtime from a 10-minute boost.

(Image credit: EarFun Air )

The increasingly popular Bluetooth Multipoint – which lets you connect to two devices simultaneously – is also a handy feature, while an IPX7 waterproof rating ensures that your buds can be submerged in water up to a meter deep for 30 minutes without succumbing to significant damage.

That's not all. Touch controls, customisable via the onboard EarFun Audio app, let you adjust volume or play/pause from the buds themselves – a feature we found worked surprisingly well on the original Air earbuds from 2020. There's even a low-latency gaming mode that can be activated via the app to keep your gaming audio sharp and responsive as you play.

While the original Air were a wonderful surprise, we've not been blown over by EarFun's most recent efforts, with the Air Pro 3 not quite cutting it on sonic terms as we'd like. Here's hoping the budget Air 2 bring back that crisp, open sound that so convincingly won us over back in 2020.

The EarFun Air 2 are available now in black for £49.99 / $49.99. A further white colourway will be available in March.

