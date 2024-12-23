Dynaudio's luxury Dolby Atmos soundbar crams a jaw-dropping number of speakers into an all-in-one home cinema solution

Danish high-end hi-fi brand Dynaudio has revealed its premium concept soundbar ahead of CES 2025. This super-sized, high-spec bar features a premium feature set at an equally premium price tag; could this be the most "hi-fi" soundbar we've ever seen?

Measuring 73 inches wide, making it suitable for 83-inch and above TVs, the Symphony Opus One is "a preview of Dynaudio’s vision for the future of all-in-one home audio". Considering we're seeing more 100-inch TVs by the day, this premium audio solution could be the ideal companion for those opting for one of the many XXL TVs on the market.

It features 72 individual motorised wooden fins that are both practical and stylish. They can signify which listening mode you're using, while also providing a striking, eye-catching design.

The Symphony Opus One is more than just a pretty face, however, as it houses a whopping 24 drivers inside. That includes six soft-dome tweeters, 14 mid/bass drivers, and four "innovative dual-diaphragm force-canceling subwoofers". Dynaudio claims that the drivers used within this soundbar are the same high-end components as the ones found in its premium loudspeakers, car audio systems and studio reference monitors.

The sheer number of drivers requires a hefty amount of amplification, and Dynaudio is delivering this in droves, with a claimed 1500W of digital amplification backing this system. This works alongside Dynaudio's proprietary spatial-audio processing algorithms which aim to expand the soundstage and create a wrap-around spatial sound effect.

This updated version of the Opus One soundbar features a handful of upgrades over the original concept which was shown at CEDIA Expo 2024; the biggest being that the aforementioned amplification and sound processing is housed within the main unit of the soundbar. This makes for a more straightforward installation process that doesn't require any external amplifier, making for a more streamlined system.

Dynaudio includes four listening modes on the Symphony Opus One. Authentic offers true stereo audio for pure hi-fi music reproduction, Soundstage widens the stereo mix to expand the sense of scale, Immersive delivers native Dolby Atmos with sound-beaming techniques to project audio around your room, and DeepDive delivers virtual sound to create an immersive bubble of sound for any position within a room.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Symphony Opus One will continue development into 2025 with an expected launch price of $20,000 (around £16,000 / AU$32,000). This will depend on the optional finish, as Dynaudio hopes to offer a range of premium materials for customers to choose from. The brand also hopes to launch a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers to pair with this luxury soundbar in the near future.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

And the best surround sound speaker systems

Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Max review