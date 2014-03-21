Dynaudio has announced it has adapted the Excite Sound System found in the VW Golf Mk VII, and made it available as an upgrade in the new, 2014 VW Scirocco.

The Excite Sound System features all the components found in the Golf counterpart and is integrated into the car's Composition Media System – a standard feature consisting of a 5.8-inch colour touchscreen, DAB digital radio, CD player, iPod connector, SD card input and Bluetooth.

The Excite Sound System can also be paired with the optional Discover Navigation system or Discover Pro Navigation system – which features an 8-inch colour touchscreen.

Now for the good stuff: the Excite Sound System is made up of eight "perfectly positioned" Dynaudio loudspeakers and a dedicated subwoofer – placed in the spare wheel space. All of this is powered by a 400-watt digital amplifier.

Dual 2-way systems – in the front and rear – each comprise a pair of Dynaudio soft-dome tweeters and Magnesium Sylicate Polymer (MSP) mid/bass drivers.

These speakers, Dynaudio claims, deliver "well-balanced sound to the whole interior". The addition of the subwoofer "offers breathtaking bass performance".

Dynaudio and VW have included four DSP sound settings with the Excite Sound System: Authentic, Dynamic, Soft and Speech. The driver is able to define one or more seats to become the sweet spot within the car, and the DSP will adapt to this.

The Dynaudio Excite Sound System for the Volkswagen Scirocco is available now as a £600 upgrade.

by Max Langridge

