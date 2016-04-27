Onkyo is the latest manufacturer to join the portable hi-res audio player market with the DP-X1. The player supports a number of file formats including FLAC/WAV up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD up to 11.2MHz.

The Onkyo DP-X1 will also be one of the few players to support MQA files following a firmware update, along with the Pioneer XDP-100R.

The internal audio circuit, which uses an ESS SABRE ES9018K2M DAC and SABRE 9601K amp in a dual mono setup, is mounted on a separate board from the CPU circuit.

Other features include wi-fi and Bluetooth for wirelessly connecting to devices including headphones, and you’ll also find two microSD card slots onboard to allow for a hefty 432GB of storage (internal storage is 32GB), should you be prepared to shell out for a couple of 200GB SD cards.

The player runs on Android, so there is full access to the Google Play store, and the OnkyoMusic app comes preinstalled.

The player also has a number of outputs, including a 2.5mm 4-pole balanced headphones output, 3.5mm 3-pole headphone output and a micro USB port for charging and data transfer.

The DP-X1 will be available in June, priced £700.

