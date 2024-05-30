Don't bother waiting for six months – get the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for a near Black Friday price right now

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is comfortably the best compact, sub £500 Dolby Atmos soundbar that money can buy right now, so we always get excited when we see it on sale. It already holds the top spot in our best budget soundbars list, but it's even cheaper right now thanks to this Amazon deal.

This Sonos soundbar usually carries an RRP of £499, however, you can get it for just £388 in white, or £399 in black if you buy it from Amazon. That's a saving of £111 or £100 depending on the colour you opt for – which is a tempting deal on a quality soundbar if you ask us.

We have, of course, seen the price of this bar go even lower during the Black Friday sales last November, to which it dropped to £379. We're not claiming this to be the best Sonos Beam deal of the year, but truthfully we'd recommend paying the additional £9 for this Award-winning soundbar and levelling up your TV's sound now, rather than in six months.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £499 £388 at Amazon (save £111)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in black or white. Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £388 is your best option right now. Head to over Amazon right now and you won't be disappointed.

