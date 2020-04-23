Disney Plus app arrives on all Now TV devices

Now TV customers can now directly access the Disney Plus streaming service from their Now TV device.

Disney's Netflix rival, which we called a well-stocked, easy-to-navigate and polished service in our five-star review, launched last month on multiple hardware and streaming platforms, including Sky Q.

Only now, however, has Sky's contract-free, on-demand service been furnished with the app. From today, Now TV users can download the Disney app from the App Store on their device.

While Sky customers can subscribe to Disney through the Q platform, Now TV Smart Stick and Smart Box owners will need to purchase Disney Plus (£5.99 per month or £49.99 per year) directly through Disney before signing into their account through their Now TV streamer's Disney Plus app.

Note that a Disney subscription is not included in any Now TV passes either.

