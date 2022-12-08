Devialet Dione Opéra de Paris is probably the world's most gorgeous soundbar

French audio company Devialet has debuted a special edition version of its Dione soundbar, in collaboration with Opéra de Paris. This opulent edition of the Dione comes in a new tan finish, with an extravagant 22-carat moon gold central plate adorning the top panel. Devialet says that this invokes the "gilded interiors of Paris’s Opéra Garnier".

The original all-black model already featured an eye-catching design, which includes a rotating orb tweeter that can be swivelled depending on the orientation of the soundbar, but this new golden variant is undeniably even more striking.

In our Devialet Dione review, we praised its excellent clarity, crisp dialogue and its responsive rhythm. However, one major drawback is that it's very expensive and, as you can imagine, adding a 22-carat gold plate on the top doesn't help with the cost: this new special edition costs a whopping £2400 / $2900 (around AU$4340). That's an extra £400 / $500 more than the original soundbar.

The golden Dione is a looker, but you better be willing to cough up the big bucks if you want this premium soundbar to add some opulence to your home cinema.

