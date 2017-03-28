Denon has announced the missing piece of its in-ear headphones puzzle: the AH-C621R.

Priced at £79, the AH-C621R are a die-cast aluminium design and will be available in black or white.

Sound is delivered by a pair of 11.5mm drivers, augmented front and rear by ports in the driver housing. A comfy sit seems likely thanks to Comply memory-foam ear-tips.

A three-button in-line remote control allows voice calls, control of iOS devices and Siri activation.

The AH-C621R are compatible with the Denon app (for iOS and Android), which gives audio customisation options and access to TuneIn internet radio. They're on sale next month.

