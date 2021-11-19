Denon Home Sound Bar 550 slashed by £130 in Amazon Black Friday sale

Black Friday is still a week away, but the deals just keep on coming. This one is on the Denon Home Sound Bar 550, and knocks 22 per cent off the usual retail price.

That brings it down from £599 to just £469 at Amazon – a saving of £130. Sounds good to us.

Best Black Friday Denon Home Sound Bar 550 deal

£599 Denon Home Sound Bar 550 £599 £469 at Amazon (save £130)

With over 20 per cent off, this is a good deal on what looks like a very good soundbar. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HEOS built-in and AirPlay 2 support combine to make it one of the more feature-rich of its kind we've seen.

With a six-driver array and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound support, the 550 should have both the hardware and software to do movie soundtracks proud. But you can also stream high-resolution music from your favourite music services or local music libraries directly using the built-in HEOS wireless platform.

If you've already invested in the HEOS ecosystem – which includes the rest of the Denon Home range as well as many other Denon and Marantz products – you can add the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 as a separate wireless zone without connecting a single cable.

The Sound Bar 550 can be used as a standalone soundbar or in conjunction with other wireless Denon Home speakers, such as the Home 150, 250 and 350, implemented as rear-channel surrounds. The Denon DSW-1H wireless subwoofer can also be added to form a complete wireless 5.1 system.

It's also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 for easy streaming from Apple devices. Which makes it just about the complete package.

