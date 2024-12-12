Denon's premium CD/SACD player aims to deliver "truest sonic reproduction" from your digital audio collection

The DCD-3000NE promises pristine playback of SACDs and DSDs

Denon DCD-3000NE SACD/CD player
(Image credit: Denon)

Just when you thought that 2024 couldn't throw you any more surprises, Denon has decided to close out the year by launching a brand new SACD/CD player – the Reference series DCD-3000NE.

It's been no small secret that CDs and disc players have quietly but surely been having a bit of a revival recently, so a dedicated, high-performing SACD/CD player from a brand such as Denon is cause for celebration for fans of the physical format.

The new player has been meticulously tuned, says Denon, to "reveal unprecedented sonic detail in all of your favorite music."

Denon DCD-3000NE SACD/CD player

(Image credit: Denon)

The DCD-3000NE boasts wide playback support of a variety of digital audio, from CDs and SACDs to MP3 and FLAC files. It can also play CD-R/RWs and DVD-R/RWs, as well as DSD files (2.8MHz and 5.6MHz). Outputs include one pair of analogue RCA, one digital coaxial and one digital optical.

The DCD-3000NE features a 'high-performance' 32-bit/384kHz DAC in a quad configuration along with the brand's own Ultra AL32 Processing for upsampling audio signals, to deliver clean, detailed, spacious, dynamic sound and high-resolution output. Denon's patented vibration suppression drive mechanism ensures that discs load swiftly and spin with precision so that the data is read accurately by the player.

Additionally, high-quality internal components and an advanced master clock aim to deliver distortion-free sound, while a 'Pure Direct' mode turns off the display and digital outputs to prevent any interference from affecting the audio signal.

The Denon DCD-3000NE comes with a remote control, is available in black or silver finishes and can be yours for £2200 / $2999 / €2500.

